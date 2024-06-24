Groveport man, 19, charged with fleeing from Short North mass shooting

A man accused of fleeing the scene of a mass shooting along High Street early Sunday will appear in court Monday morning.

Deangelo Fuller, 19, of Groveport, faces charges of obstructing official business. Fuller traveled in speeds of more than 109 mph while police tried to pull him over, according to court records. Police have not said if Fuller is suspected of firing any of the shots.

Ten young men and boys 27 or younger were injured in the 1100 block of North High Street at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. All are expected to survive. Eight were men and two were juveniles, police said.

The mass shooting was the second such shooting in Ohio this month and at least third since May.

Police said late Sunday night that Fuller turned himself in, saying he was the driver of a Honda Civic police had been seeking since the shooting. The car was recovered outside headquarters.

Police also said Sunday they were still working to identify other people involved in the shooting.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said Sunday's gun violence was "outrageous, it's unacceptable and it must stop" in a statement. The shooting also was condemned by Council President Shannon Hardin, City Attorney Zach Klein and Chief Elaine Bryant.

In a statement posted to social media Sunday evening, Bryant called the shooting “deeply concerning and completely unacceptable.” Bryant called on fellow law enforcement agencies to continue to combat shootings in Columbus and asked the public to continue to send in tips.

“Our message must be loud and clear,” Bryant said. “These offenders must know that gun violence in our city is no longer an option.”

