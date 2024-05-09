Groveport Madison students evacuated after bus catches fire

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A Groveport Madison bus driver was forced to evacuate students after a fire broke out on their bus.

In a social media post, the Madison Township Police Department confirmed its officers and local fire personnel responded to a report of a Groveport Madison School Bus that had caught fire on Thursday.

A photo from the scene shows the bus consumed by flames, with a thick cloud of smoke rising above it. Another image shows the bus scorched after the fire had been put out.

A Groveport Madison School Bus caught fire on Thursday. (Courtesy Photo/Madison Township Police Department)

A Groveport Madison School Bus caught fire on Thursday. (Courtesy Photo/Madison Township Police Department)

Family of four escapes north Columbus home destroyed in overnight fire

The bus driver evacuated students after noticing smoke rising from the engine area, according to the police department. No one was harmed by the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.