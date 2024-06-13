Groveport Madison school board tables joining lawsuit against state's universal vouchers

Groveport Madison school board on Wednesday tabled action on a resolution to join a lawsuit that aims to strike down Ohio's universal vouchers.

Groveport Madison school board meeting June 12. Second from left is Superintendent James Grube to his right is Board President Latoya Dowdell-Burger next is Vice President Seth Bower, next are members Libby Gray, John Kershner and Kathleen Walsh.

A day earlier, Upper Arlington school board voted 3-2 to join the lawsuit despite a letter from Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a resident of the district, urging that board not to do so.

The audience at the Groveport Madison school board meeting filled almost every seat in the room but, unlike the Upper Arlington meeting, advocates for the lawsuit were not present. Some in the audience spoke during the meeting, but about different topics — including Superintendent James Grube's recent pay rise.

The audience at the June 12 Groveport Madison school board meeting.

The Groveport Madison school board heard a presentation from the lawsuit's steering committee in April. Board member Libby Gray said she wanted more information on the topic because the presenter advocating for joining the lawsuit did not answer all of the questions asked.

Board President LaToya Dowdell-Burger said she would reach out to the coalition to hear about the suit in a future meeting.

The Vouchers Hurt Ohio lawsuit is scheduled to be heard Nov. 4 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court since state government is based in Franklin County.

More on public and private schools: Ohio lawmakers want 'apples to apples' comparison between public and private schools

Last year, lawmakers opened EdChoice Expansion voucher eligibility to all Ohio residents, which has caused a sharp increase in students using the vouchers.

The Legislative Service Commission estimated that EdChoice Expansion vouchers would cost $398 million in fiscal year 2024, but reports indicate it has gone over budget. The LSC estimated it will cost $439 million in FY 25.

EdChoice Expansion numbers up in Groveport Madison

In fiscal year 2023, 316 students in Groveport Madison Schools received EdChoice vouchers and 177 received EdChoice Expansion vouchers. EdChoice vouchers slightly increased in fiscal year 2024 to 332 and EdChoice Expansion vouchers jumped to 305, according to data from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

EdChoice vouchers are based on families' area of residence while EdChoice Expansion vouchers are based on families' income. Lawmakers made it so any Ohioan is eligible for EdChoice Expansion last year with the amount they receive based on the family's yearly income.

More on Groveport: Top 5 Transfers: Groveport warehouse site sells for $56 million

Columbus-area schools in the lawsuit

Willard said more than 200 Ohio school districts have paid dues of $2 per student to fund the lawsuit, but only 156 districts are listed on the lawsuit's website because some districts have not continued to pay dues every year. Among the other local school districts who have joined the lawsuit are Columbus City Schools, the state's largest school district; South-Western City Schools, the second largest district in Franklin County and the state's fifth largest; Bexley City Schools, Gahanna-Jefferson Schools, Reynoldsburg City Schools, Westerville City Schools, Worthington City Schools and now Upper Arlington City Schools.

DHunt@dispatch.com

@donovanhunt9

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Groveport Madison school board tables joining suit over state vouchers