Groveland wants to build a major new park. Check out the details

GROVELAND — The city hopes to annex and rezone 144 acres for a park in the Green Swamp.

The Planning and Zoning Board was scheduled to take up the matter on June 6. The matter eventually will go to the City Council for first reading on Monday, June 17, and second and final reading on July 1.

The Green Swamp is a state Area of Critical Concern because it is a key water recharge area for the Floridan Aquifer. The aquifer is a crucial source of water (about 3 billion gallons per day) for all of Florida, south Georgia, and parts of Alabama and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It is a system connected by layers of rocks, mostly limestone.

Fast-growing Groveland has come right up to the edge but cannot allow development to encroach upon the area.

The area in question is south of State Road 50, north and east of Monte Vista Road, and west of Max Hooks Road.

The city has entered into an agreement with Lake County to take over the area for what will become the South Lake Regional Park.

It will be developed in phases, said Tim Maslow, community development director. The first phase will be ballfields, including baseball and football. “The other phases may be more natural,” he said.

People have expressed an interest in having nature trails, he said.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Groveland Florida looks to annex land, build major park