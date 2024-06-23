Grove man jailed on alcohol-related complaints after weekend boating crash

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – A boating collision on Grand Lake sends three people to area hospitals and a Grove man to the Delaware County jail.

Steven Clinton Jones

Steve Jones is being held in the Delaware County jail on charges of operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol, operating a vessel at a speed not careful and prudent, refusing to test for operation of a vessel while under the influence, and operating a vessel in excess of established speed limits.

Grand River Dam Authority police said a 30-foot Cobalt boat collided with a 30-foot Formula as the Cobalt entered the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake. The crash remains under investigation by GRDA police, said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cobalt boat, occupied by two people went over the top of the Formula, also occupied by two people, Alberty said.

GRDA police declined to release the names of the driver and passenger in the Formula boat and the female passenger in the Cobalt boat.

The Formula occupants were treated and released at Integris Grove Hospital. The female passenger in the Cobalt boat was transported to a Joplin hospital for treatment.

The collision significantly damaged both vessels. The Formula was towed from the scene following the collision and recovery of the Cobalt is ongoing, Alberty said.

