Grove City Police issues statewide AMBER Alert for missing 15-year-old girl
Mar. 23—An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old teenager from Franklin County Saturday.
According to an alert sent out, Kaylee Cope was last seen wearing a pink crop top and gray sweat pants at 2726 Independence Way. She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Grove City Police said the suspect is Jeffery Gimenez, 17, who has black hair and unknown clothing. A picture of the suspect isn't available.
The alert said a silver four-door Honda with black tinted windows may be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.