Groups, volunteers team up for Juneteenth cemetery cleanup

Looking for a way to give back to your community?

Mayor Sharon Cruikshank of Fayetteville, the Class of 2024 of Leadership West Virginia and cadets from Mountaineer Challenge Academy South have planned an afternoon of volunteer work at the historic Pierce Cemetery in Fayetteville.

“Join several volunteers on Wednesday, June 19 (Juneteenth) from 2-4 p.m., at the Pierce Cemetery located just off King Street on Craig Street in Fayetteville,” Cruikshank said in a press release.

“This historic cemetery serves as a testament to the town’s diverse heritage. It was established during a time when segregation policies were in place. Today, some graves are lovingly tended by family members and caretakers, while others have become overtaken by nature.

“This is a community clean-up initiative which aims to restore some dignity to this sacred space,” Cruikshank said. “Volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves, bug spray and tools such as weed eaters, large clippers, saws or any other clearing tools.

“All volunteers are welcome and are appreciated.”

• • •

The Class of 2024 of Leadership West Virginia will be in Fayetteville for its Tourism Session June 19-21. This year’s session will focus on community service and local heritage.

“The event … symbolized a commitment to preserving the city’s diverse heritage and restoring respect to a site established during segregation,” a representative of LWV said in a press release.

“Pierce Cemetery stands as a poignant reminder of Fayetteville’s rich history. … The joint effort by LWV and the Mountaineer Challenge Academy South aims to honor the dignity of those laid to rest there.”

In Cruikshank’s call for community volunteers, she said she and the town council are distressed by the state of the historic cemetery.

“The state of neglect at Pierce Cemetery was astonishing,” she said following a recent visit.

“Overlooking such a hallowed site was inconceivable to me and the council.

"Despite not owning the land, we are committed to highlighting its importance, ensuring that these townsfolk are not forgotten in our city’s narrative. Our goal is to restore this cemetery to a dignified place of rest,” she said.

Members of LWV are looking forward to the event.

“This initiative represents a collective endeavor to care for a piece of our shared history in the region and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Pam Farris, LWV executive director.

Sponsorship support for the LWV session includes session partner SLS Land & Energy and community partners, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the New River Gorge CVB.

Those interested in volunteering should contact the mayor’s office at 304-574-0101 or by email at fayettevillewv.gov.

Volunteers are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot in Fayetteville.