Groups sue Mark Lamb seeking correspondence about election and voter fraud

The ACLU of Arizona and the nonpartisan watchdog group American Oversight are suing Pinal County sheriff and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Lamb over what they describe as Lamb's failures to respond to records requests in violation of state law.

The lawsuit, filed in Pinal County Superior Court, concerns five public records requests filed by American Oversight beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2023.

The requests seek Lamb's possible communications with various federal and state officials as well as private citizens regarding election fraud, voter fraud and election-related laws.

American Oversight also requested Lamb's possible communications with groups and individuals who tried to undermine confidence in the 2020 election and records related to his attendance at a 2022 immigration reform rally.

"Sheriff Lamb's connections with those who have falsely claimed widespread voter fraud are part of a concerning trend of law enforcement cozying up with the election denial movement," said Chioma Chukwu, American Oversight's interim executive director. "For years, Sheriff Lamb and Pinal County have flagrantly disregarded their obligations under Arizona's Public Records Law, and the people have a right to know how his office is operating and using county resources."

ACLU of Arizona Staff Attorney Lauren Beall said the potential records could shed light on Lamb's connections to the "constitutional sheriffs" movement. The movement, she said, "asserts authority to refuse to enforce any law a sheriff deems unjust or unconstitutional."

"Sheriff Lamb is not above the law. Like all government officials, he is held accountable to the public under Arizona's public records law and must promptly provide records when they are requested," Beall said.

At a recent online forum with rival GOP U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, Lamb said, "I don't think Joe Biden got 81 million votes."

Joe Biden received 81,268,924 votes in the 2020 presidential general election.

Lamb's office did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Trading swipes: Mark Lamb attacks Kari Lake as unproven while she calls him 'coward' in GOP Senate forum

Have a news tip? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or 812-243-5582. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JimmyJenkins.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ACLU, American Oversight sue Mark Lamb for records, emails