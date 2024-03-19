Groups, leaders call Donald Trump's comments about Jewish voters defamatory and antisemitic

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump again used an offensive stereotype about Jewish Americans, prompting immediate backlash from Jewish groups and leaders.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion,” Trump said in an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former White House aide. “They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.”

Trump singled out Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during the interview posted Monday. Schumer is the nation's highest-ranking Jewish elected official and a longtime supporter of Israel.

The New York lawmaker in a Monday post on X, formerly Twitter, accused the ex-president of again using "highly partisan and hateful rants."

Schumer, who supports a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war and has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that "to make Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and the US-Israeli relationship."

Trump also falsely claimed Democratic lawmakers who criticize Israel are only seeking votes from people who sympathize with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Former President Donald Trump

"Don’t forget, when you see those Palestinian marches - even I am amazed at how many people are in those marches,” Trump told Gorka. “And guys like Schumer see that, and to him it’s votes."

Trump's comments immediately drew criticism from Jewish groups on Monday.

"Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false. Serious leaders who care about the historic US-Israel alliance should focus on strengthening, rather than unraveling, bipartisan support for the State of Israel," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

“Another day, another depraved antisemitic screed from Donald Trump, who has repeatedly vilified the overwhelming majority of American Jews," Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said.

The White House also quickly responded to Trump's comments.

"As Antisemitic crimes and acts of hate have increased across the world – among them the deadliest attack committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust – leaders have an obligation to call hate what it is and bring Americans together against it," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said. "There is no justification for spreading toxic, false stereotypes that threaten fellow citizens."

Trump has repeatedly conflated American Jewish people with Israelis, or their political positions with that of the Israeli government, a longstanding antisemitic trope.

In September, Jewish groups criticized Trump after he shared a social media post attacking “liberal Jews” following the start of Rosh Hashanah, one of the most important holidays for Jews around the world.

On that occasion, Trump called his attack "just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Groups criticize Donald Trump for using stereotype about Jewish voters