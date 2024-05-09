Groups file suit to stop new Iowa immigration law

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed SF2340 into law on April 10 of this year. The law criminalizes illegal reentry into the state and allows Iowa law enforcement officers to arrest undocumented immigrants who have previously been deported.

The new law is being challenged by a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Iowa, said Rita Bettis Austin, Legal Director of the ACLU of Iowa in a Zoom press conference with other litigants. “Today we filed a lawsuit challenging SF 2340, which is Iowa’s extreme anti-immigrant. Law. Our co-counsel in the case are the American Immigration Council and the National ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project. We are representing the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice and two individuals who are impacted by this law. They’re proceeding in the case under pseudonyms as Jane Doe and Elizabeth Roe.”

Read the lawsuit below:

ACLU-lawsuitDownload

“There are many very important reasons why we have just one federal immigration system and not 50 separate legal systems,” she continued. “SF 2340 conflicts with federal immigration law in ways that are very harmful to immigrants in Iowa. For example, it criminalizes people who do have the legal authority to be present in our country and in our state but have been removed in the past. The law makes no defenses for them. It has no exceptions for them, as our two green card holder clients make clear. It would likewise apply to people who have been granted asylum or may have special visas given to them because they’re survivors of domestic violence or other crimes. It would allow them to be prosecuted and it doesn’t make any exception for people who were removed or reentered with their families when they were children.”

Kate Melloy Goettel, senior legal director at the American Immigration Council explains why having state by state immigration laws is dangerous. “The crux of this lawsuit is that it challenges the state’s ability to create its own immigration system, flouting more than a century of law that leaves that work to the federal government. We don’t want 50 state governments coming up with 50 different immigration systems. One of the problems with SF 2340 is that even a person who now has lawful immigration status, like our two plaintiffs in this lawsuit who have green cards, they could be prosecuted under this law if they were previously deported from the country and reentered. It’s a law that makes absolutely no sense and is clearly unconstitutional.”

Erica Johnson, founding executive director with Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice, says the law causes more problems than it solves. “Supporters of this law say that they passed it because they’re tired of the way that the federal government in the current administration is handling immigration enforcement. I think we can all agree that our immigration system needs improvement, but this law is no solution. Instead, what we have seen it do is increase fear among Iowa’s immigrant and refugee communities. It’s also just an incredibly inhumane law that puts the lives of families at risk. It takes people, including children, as we’ve heard, who had been living here peacefully and contributing to their communities, sometimes for decades, and sets them up for deportation. In Iowa, we need real laws that create workable, orderly humane immigration systems and the fact is that Senate file 2340 does just the opposite.”

The groups are filing a motion for a preliminary injunction, asking the federal district court to block the law during the litigation, and before July 1, which is when it is scheduled to take effect unless the court blocks it. The motion may be filed as early as tomorrow.

