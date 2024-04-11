Groups call for action over waste left in woodland

Six organisations called for the immediate clean up of Hoads Wood [BBC]

Conservation groups have called on Environment Secretary Steve Barclay to take action over a woodland in Kent blighted by waste.

In an open letter to Mr Barclay, six organisations said they were supporting the Rescue Hoads Wood Campaign in asking for support and funding to clear the site.

In the letter from Kent Wildlife Trust, Campaign to Protect Rural England Kent, RSPB, South East Rivers Trust, the Country Land and Business Association and the Woodland Trust - they explained the wood was "facing a dire situation due to rampant illegal waste-dumping".

The Environment Agency said it was investigating reports of waste dumping at the site.

'Horrendous'

Hoads Wood is a protected Site of Special Scientific Interest and an area of outstanding natural beauty.

In January, the Environment Agency closed down a large waste site at the ancient woodland.

Ian Rickards, Kent Wildlife Trust’s area manager, said the impact of the rubbish at Hoads Wood was "horrendous".

"Something needs to be done and the site needs to be cleared," he added.

The conservation groups appealed to Mr Barclay for a government grant to fund a clean-up operation at the woodland.

In their letter, the groups stressed the importance of the "protection of our precious environmental assets for present and future generations."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Fly tipping spoils the natural environment and we are aware of the impact this careless criminality has on communities and people’s enjoyment.

“We are determined to keep one step ahead of the criminals, shut them out of the system and ensure there is no space for waste crime.

"That’s why we are pushing forward with our investigations against those suspected of illegal tipping activities of commercial waste at Hoads Wood, with support from Natural England, Forestry Commission, Kent County Council and Kent Police Rural Task Force.”

