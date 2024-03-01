Group repairs South Side homes to rewrite decades of discrimination

TechCrunch

Epic Games, Spotify, Proton, 37signals and other developers had already signaled their displeasure with how Apple has chosen to adapt its rules to meet the requirements of the new EU regulation, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), calling it "extortion" and "bad-faith" compliance, among other things. Now those companies have formalized their complaints in a letter addressed to the European Commission, where they collectively argue that Apple has made a mockery of the new law and urge the EC to take "swift, timely, and decisive action against Apple" in order to protect developers. Apple's new DMA rules have been widely criticized by developers and tech companies, including Meta, Mozilla and Microsoft.