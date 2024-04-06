Group raises over $15 million for Key Bridge collapse relief efforts

A group of Baltimore businesses and community organizations has raised over $15 million for families, workers and businesses impacted by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse through a recently formed alliance.

The Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Alliance is made up of over 80 members and includes the Greater Baltimore Committee, the Baltimore Community Foundation, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, the Maryland Philanthropy Network and the Baltimore Civic Fund.

The alliance raised a combined $15 million for relief efforts. The money will be used to pay workers idled by delays at the Baltimore port.

On Friday, the Orioles and Ravens said they will donate a combined $10 million to the fund. with each team giving $5 million. The Baltimore Sun is donating $50,000. In addition to The Sun’s donation, Fox 45 News/Sinclair and Atlas Restaurant Group each will donate $50,000 to the recovery fund. And The David D. Smith Family Foundation and MileOne Autogroup will donate $100,000 each to the fund. David Smith, executive chairman of Sinclair Broadcasting Group, owns The Sun.

The Baltimore City’s Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, known as MIMA, has raised over $450,000 in donations with the Baltimore Civic Fund. Money raised will be distributed to the families of those impacted, according to the donation website. Thoselooking to give should contact Director of Partnerships Rachel Donegan at rachel@baltimorecivicfund.org.

Here are updates on other fundraising efforts:

The League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights organization, has raised over $39,000 through GoFundMe.

Brawner Builders has pulled in over $85,000 in donations. The contracting business, where the six construction workers who died March 26 were employed, is providing relief to the families of their employees involved in the collapse through a GoFundMe.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has worked with the Esperanza Center, operated by Catholic Charities, to raise over $18,000 for the ongoing needs of the families and others in the city who face job losses through a relief fund. The ministry of the Apostleship of the Sea has raised over $47,500 to support the crew of the Dali and other maritime workers.

The family of José López, one of the six men presumed dead as part of the bridge construction crew, raised $44,011 through a GoFundMe which they have taken down due to personal reasons.

Christopher Heller has raised over $24,000 via a GoFundMe for his friend and another one of the fallen construction workers, Maynor Suazo Sandoval, for Sandoval’s wife and three daughters.

The United Way of Central Maryland has raised $20,000.

Baltimore Sun reporters Maya Lora and Jacob Meyer contributed to this report.