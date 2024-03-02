Group providing care for the homeless and rescue missions in southeast New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – In an area of the state lacking resources, a small group of volunteers has been assisting everyone from the homeless to hikers. “The most rewarding is just being able to help, you know.”

Michaela Merz is one of the directors at Pecos Valley Public Services, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Roswell but with statewide outreach. “We’re now kind of looking into establishing a community EMS service because we think that there’s kind of a gap and we want to promote as well,” Merz said.

Story continues below

Merz highlights the organization’s mission, which has spanned two years with a dedicated team of 11 volunteers.”We have our jump team, which is a team that is ready, you know, within an hour – 24/7 when our help is required,” said Merz.

This team provides its services in Roswell, giving essential care to the homeless and aiding in search and rescue missions statewide. “Special weather inclement weather situations, we, we go out and notify the homeless, maybe pick them up, bring them to a warming center,” Merz said.

Reflecting on their impact, Merz notes their significant contributions to search and rescue efforts, having been called out four times last year alone. Each team member brings unique expertise, whether in medical care or as an FAA-certified drone operator, honing their skills through training sessions twice a month.

However, as a nonprofit entity, Pecos Valley Public Services faces challenges in recruitment and funding, a fact not lost on Merz. “Volunteering is kind of hard work, getting volunteers is even harder, getting the funds,” said Merz.

Despite these hurdles, Merz remains optimistic about the group’s potential to make a meaningful difference. “I mean, we all think that we are kind of invincible, or, you know, we take certain things for granted. But when the day come and comes and we need help, I want it to be helped by somebody who’s passionate about it, Merz said.

If you would like more information on the group or how to volunteer, you can follow the link here.

