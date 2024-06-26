Group proposing voter ID requirement submits signatures to qualify for ballot

A sign reminds voters they need photo ID to vote at polling station in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Repair the Vote announced they have submitted enough signatures to qualify their proposed voter identification ballot measure.

According to a press release, the political action committee submitted more than 179,000 signatures — significantly more than the 102,362 required.

Those signatures will now undergo a review and verification process by individual counties and the state. If successfully validated, the Nevada Secretary of State will assign the measure a ballot question number and it will appear before voters during the general election this November.

Repair the Vote is proposing a constitutional amendment, meaning voters would have to approve it on two subsequent general election ballots — 2024 and 2026. Under their proposal, voters would be required to present valid photo identification before casting a ballot in person during early voting or on Election Day. Voters casting ballots by mail would have to enter either the last four digits of their Nevada driver’s license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number, or a number assigned to them by the county they are registered to vote in.

Top Republicans in Nevada celebrated Repair the Vote’s announcement.

“Last year, I introduced legislation that would have added a very popular and commonsense requirement that voters present photo identification at the polls,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday. “Legislative leadership immediately shut down the idea and refused to even give the bill so much as a hearing — despite polls that show more than 80% of Nevada voters support the idea.”

He continued, “I made a promise to voters that if the legislature would not support the will of the people, I would take the vote directly to them, and I am proud to see that become a reality today.”

Five statewide ballot questions are already slated to appear on ballots this November. A potential sixth — to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution — is currently in the process of having signatures verified.

