Group promoting, preserving Route 66 adds new home in Tulsa

While some investors are loudly bemoaning that the IPO window can't stay shut forever, other VCs themselves are actually part of the problem. A lot of standard VC deal terms give investors the ability to block an IPO or acquisition if they didn't think the timing or price was right, Eric Weiner, a partner at Lowenstein Sandler, told TechCrunch. While it's relatively uncommon for investors to put in direct language to have the ability to block an IPO — although he has seen it in the past — there are very table stakes deal terms that essentially allow investors with preferred shares to do the same thing, he added.