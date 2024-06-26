Group of people in Johnstown charged after alleged assaults against woman, her children

Four people in Johnstown are accused of assaulting a woman and her kids repeatedly for more than a year.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports Nellie and Charlie Crouse, Jeffrey Blystone and Anthony Mariani are all charged in the alleged attacks.

Court documents say the victim endured brutal beatings, she was hit with boards and her hair was pulled out, WJAC reports.

Her three children, all between the ages of 7 and 11, were victims of similar attacks. Her daughter told CYS investigators that the Crouses would “put her in a box if she didn’t do something they wanted her to do.”

The Crouses and Blystone are in jail awaiting their preliminary hearings. A warrant is out for Mariani’s arrest.

