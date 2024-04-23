Group of nearly 20 Cubans arrive in Florida Keys migrant landing, Border Patrol says

A group of almost 20 Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

The people came ashore on Rodriguez Key, an uninhabited island located east of Key Largo, Adam Hoffner, assistant chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, told the Herald.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online calls for service log, the landing was reported shortly before 2 p.m.

Hoffner could not immediately confirm the nationality of the migrants, but local law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald tha they came from Cuba.

One source said the group of 18 people — 17 men and one woman — came to shore in a “chug,” which is a commonly used name for makeshift migrant boats people from Cuba often use to make the dangerous journey across the Florida Straits.