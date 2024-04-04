Group gathers near federal prison in Leavenworth to protest ongoing lockdown, conditions

Family members of prisoners gathered in prayer Wednesday across the street from the federal facility in Leavenworth, which has been on lockdown for more than a month.

“We’re a few little voices against the federal government, but we can pray,” said Cheri Howard, of Kansas City, Kansas.

The U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth was placed on “modified operations status” on March 1. In a previous statement, the Bureau of Prisons said prisoners’ movement and services are limited, but that they still have access to medical care, food and water. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Some of the men held at the prison have been charged, but not convicted of a crime.

Recent reports from inside the federal facility as well as from family members say already poor conditions have been exacerbated by the lockdown. Water has been on intermittently, which has limited showers. Some prisoners have also been told to defecate in bags that are placed outside their cells to be picked up and thrown away.

One man wrote in a March 27 letter, “It’s starting to get to me mentally. I don’t know how much I can take before I snap. I will never do anything to myself. OK. But I can only take so much.” He did not want to be named, but The Star verified his identity using BOP records.

Family members also say searches at the prison have resulted in legitimate items like paper for letters and shower shoes being confiscated.

Food such as bread, sliced meat and peanut butter is being distributed during meals, but many say that is not enough nourishment. A Kansas City woman, who did not want to be identified out of fears of retaliation, said her husband was able to call and the first words out of his mouth were, “I’m sorry. I love you. I’m hungry.”

She said she wants an oversight agency like the U.S. Department of Justice or elected officials to step in and assess the conditions.

The protest Wednesday evening drew about 15 people. The group faced blustering winds as they staked signs into the ground that read “USP Leavenworth tearing families apart for over 100 years” and “Be strong.”

Family members of prisoners at the federal facility in Leavenworth organized a protest to voice their concerns about the prison’s conditions.

During a prayer circle, they asked for the prisoners, guards and warden to be taken care of and for their loved ones to be provided with sufficient basic needs like food and water. They also want regular communication to be restored. While several have been getting phone calls in the past week, visitation remains suspended. It’s unclear when that will be lifted.

Many echoed a similar sentiment: Their loved one made a mistake and they are paying for it by being incarcerated. But they should still be treated as humans.

Crystal Dees, who flew from out of state out of concern for a close friend, said the ASPCA has more rules on how animals should be treated than Leavenworth.

“It’s time for people to know the truth of what goes on behind that razor wire,” she said.