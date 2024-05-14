Group of displaced Palestinians move into heavily damaged school in Gaza that was run by UN agency
A group of displaced Palestinians have moved into a school run by a U.N. agency that was heavily damaged during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and fixed some of the classrooms where they now live. The school in the southern city of Khan Younis used to be run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA was damaged by Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (AP video shot by Mohammad Jahjouh and production by Wafaa Shurafa)