Group of displaced Palestinians move into heavily damaged school in Gaza that was run by UN agency

Blisce has become the latest VC firm to launch a fund dedicated to climate tech, for which it plans to raise as much as €150 million (about $162 million). The firm is hiring investor Pierre-Edouard Berion to lead the fund, and Lucie Basch, the co-founder of Too Good To Go, is going to support the fund as a venture partner. If you aren’t familiar with Blisce, the VC firm is based in Paris, has an office in New York, and is better known as the investment vehicle of Alexandre Mars (pictured above).