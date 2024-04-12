Group 'devastated for town' after losing bid for land

A community group hoping to boost biodiversity on land formerly owned by a local tire company have lost out to a rival bidder.

The Melksham Green Space group wanted to preserve 28.5 acres of land next to the River Avon for the community.

Its chair, Nigel Benham, said: "I feel devastated for the town."

A spokesperson from Cushman and Wakefield, who auctioned the land on behalf of Cooper Tire and Rubber, said they are unable to provide any further details because the process is ongoing.

Cooper Tire closed in December [BBC]

The land was previously used by the Cooper Tire factory, which closed in December having been part of Melksham for more than a century.

It was auctioned in February by owners Goodyear Tires as part of the wider sale of Cooper Avon land.

With the backing of the community, Melksham Green Space, sourced thousands of pounds in government funding but have recently been notified that the bid was unsuccessful.

Mr Benham and 15 others formed the group when news broke that the brownfield site and land next to the river would be put up for sale.

"I believe we had a very decent proposal which focussed on conservation and community," said Mr Benham.

"We have contacted the agent and requested the opportunity to put in a higher bid but as yet we have not received any reply."

Councillor Jennie Westbrook grew up in Melksham [BBC]

Town councillor and member of Melksham Green Space, Jennie Westbrook, said: "This is a huge piece of community land that's used daily.

"It's gut-wrenching, the community have responded with overwhelming sadness that we haven't won the bid.

"They've reached out to us, they want to contribute financially if they can.

"Everybody's desperate to keep the land."

Annie Benham-Taylor is a tree warden and a member of Melksham Green Space [BBC]

"I'm concerned about the environment," she said.

"We had plans to plant a substantial number of trees, enhance the footpaths and support the wildlife."

A regular participant in Melksham's park run, she added: "I see foxes, deer, rabbits, hedgehogs, all sorts of wildlife on the river bank, people fish.

"It's the heart of the town for recreation, it's very, very important to us."

The disused factory sits next to the River Avon [BBC]

In a statement, Cushman and Wakefield said: "We can confirm that the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Limited initiated a bid process relating to the sale of its land in Melksham, however we are unable to provide any further details because this process is still ongoing."

The brownfield site and green land was sold at auction [BBC]

