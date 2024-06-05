Groundbreaking for new public safety facility in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo – A new public safety facility gets started today, and there’s a groundbreaking for the new St. Louis County public complex.

On Shaefer Drive and Adie in Maryland Heights, just off Dorsett, there is a fenced-off area of land and bunch of construction equipment. The new public safety complex will be built here.

The location will be the new home for St. Louis County Police Precinct 2, the site of the county’s police intelligence center and its property control center.

This project is funded through $46 million in federal relief money coming from the state of Missouri and Saint Louis County.

A two-story, 49,000-square-foot facility will consolidate key public safety resources under one roof, promoting collaboration and efficiency.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory, Police Commissioner Brian Ashworth, and state senators Tracy Mccreery and Brian Williams are all expected to attend the ground breaking.

The new public safety complex will be built on county-owned land at 11299 Schaefer Road in Maryland Heights.

If you’d like to attend, parking is available at the county transportation facility and in the blue sections highlighted on the map.

You’re asked to avoid parking in the fuel station lot because it’s actively used by county employees.

This complex is being called the mid-county public safety complex, a new southwest precinct recently opened in Affton and a new north county precinct is expected to open later this year.

The ground breaking is happening at 10 this morning, it’s unclear how long construction will take.

