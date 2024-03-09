Groundbreaking held for $246 million I-55 expansion project

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Interstate 55 is one of the busiest interstates in Missouri, with more than 70,000 drivers using the highway every day.

The morning rush hour along northbound I-55 in the morning and the southbound evening commute has left the highway congested for drivers.

In Jefferson County today, MoDOT and county leaders came together to break ground on the $246 million project, which will rehab bridges and, more importantly, expand I-55 from two lanes to three.

“This is the fifth largest project in the last fifteen years in the entire state of Missouri,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “Right here in Jefferson County, a $246 million investment is desperately needed and long overdue.”

The project stretches about 12 miles from Pevely to Festus.

“It’s going to be great when it’s done,” KCI Construction President Tom Huster said. “It’s going to be safer when it’s done.”

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2026.

“Slowdown in the work zones,” Huster said. “Not only here but across the state and anywhere you go.”

