Groundbreaking for Dark Sky Center in Fountain Hills set for same day as total eclipse

On April 8, Americans can catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse that will cover parts of the country. That same day, Arizonans can catch a glimpse of the future in one northeast Valley community. "This is not a Fountain Hills attraction," said Joe Bill of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. "This is an international attraction in Fountain Hills...This has been a nine-year journey to get here. The first three years were devoted to get Fountain Hills designated as an International Dark Sky Community."

View comments