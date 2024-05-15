Groundbreaking ceremony on VB campus to help unhoused set to take place Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) is set to start construction on a new campus following a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony for the $14 million transformation is scheduled to start on Monday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

The new campus will include:

38 affordable-housing units.

A more inviting, flexible and cost-effective dining hall and safe space for those dealing with food insecurities.

New administrative officers for JCOC’s Rapid Rehousing and supportive programs

According to a release, JCOC has served as a lifeline to those who are unhoused and those who are food insecure for over 37 years.

“JCOC’s campus rebuild will allow us to expand our services and provide help, hope and healing to more of the underserved in Virginia Beach,” Executive Director of JCOC Todd Walker said. “I’m extremely appreciative of the support we have received from so many in the community to make this 10-year dream a reality. Most importantly, more lives will be saved as JCOC continues to provide safe affordable housing and hunger relief.”

Thanks to a $2 million donation, the new campus will be named the Betty Brown Chidester Campus in memory of Norfolk physician and philanthropist Dr. Paul Chidester’s wife. The main building will be named after philanthropist Joan Brock due to her $1 million contribution.

Hundreds of other donations were made through JCOC’s Help.Hope.Healing Capital Campaign.

“Our ability to build this new facility is the direct result of the overwhelming generosity of our community,” Chair of the Help.Hope.Healing Capital Campain Allison McDuffie said. “We have seen individuals, corporations, foundations, civic organizations, houses of worship, and government agencies come together to support some of our most vulnerable citizens. The new project will be representative of and belong to this wonderful community that we call home.”

Construction on the new campus, which will be constructed by Hoy Construction, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

Check with WAVY.com for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.