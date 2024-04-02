Groundbreaking for Carroll College's newly coined Valley Bank Field at Nelson Stadium
Investors will soon learn whether Peltz has succeeded in his push to shake up Disney's board.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is expected to play Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been sideline for two months with a meniscus injury.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Overdraft protection covers transactions when you don’t have enough money in your account. But it has its downsides, too.
Health premiums for employer-sponsored plans typically aren’t tax deductible, but in some cases, medical costs can lower your taxable income. Learn more about the IRS rules.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
Ranger Raptor buyers get free enrollment in Ford Performance's Ranger Raptor Assault School, which teases how to get the most out of the truck off-road.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
It's time for a toast! Treat your 2024 graduate to one of these special graduation gifts anyone would enjoy.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
Buying a home can feel financially out of reach. Learn why house prices are so high and how today’s costs compare to historical housing prices.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
Indian revamps the 2025 Scout with classic looks and new tech, starting with a new frame, to a new engine, new looks, new accessories, and a lot more tech.
The former featherweight champion sees the BMF bout versus Justin Gaethje as an opportunity to prove himself once again and potentially alter the course of his career.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kristine Gloria formerly led the Aspen Institute's Emergent and Intelligent Technologies Initiative -- the Aspen Institute being the D.C.-headquartered think tank focused on values-based leadership and policy expertise. Gloria holds a PhD in cognitive science and a Master's in media studies, and her past work includes research at MIT’s Internet Policy Research Initiative, the San Francisco-based Startup Policy Lab and the Center for Society, Technology and Policy at UC Berkeley.
A TechCrunch investigation into leaked customer data from the American telco giant has led to AT&T resetting certain customer account passcodes to prevent them from being at risk. The root of the security weakness is massive, and AT&T's data breach included a leaked dataset concerning more than 70 million former and current AT&T account holders. Only a fraction are still current, but the scale of the leaked dataset that TechCrunch dug into makes it plain that despite huge amounts of work and investment, there are still regular, exploitable breaches, which are dangerous for consumers.
After menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to rapidly rising risks of heart attack and heart disease, a new study suggests.