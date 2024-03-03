Ground broken for new arena at Richland County Fairgrounds

The Richland County Fair Board on Thursday broke ground for a new $1.2 million, 9,200-square-foot, multi-purpose coliseum show arena on the fairgrounds at 750 N. Home Road.

And on a 30-degree, chilly Leap Day, the crowd cheered when the golden shovels of dirt were tossed on the asphalt outside the arena where the new building will be constructed starting Monday.

Board member David Dick, who chairs the livestock committee, and is chairman of the arena campaign, told guests the project started in 2018. Fundraising brought in just over $1 million, led by efforts of CHarris Consulting.

"With the restrooms, the heat, the concrete, it's going to be able to be rented year-round and provide further economic growth and development in this area. I think ultimately it's going to help Inkcarceration, they've got a 5-year contract with us and hopefully they're going to keep coming back to Richland County for years to come," Dick said. "It's endless what this building can be used for, and I think it's going to help this community gravely, and it all started back in 2018 with a gentleman looking at our showroom, saying, hey, we need to figure this out, how to make it better."

Dick said the fair board is hopeful the building will be up for this year's fair in August.

"Adena's got a great crew and a great game plan, Dick added.

He said this year's fair will be a little bit awkward in terms of figuring out the logistics.

January: Fair board members discuss final arena funding options with commissioners

Donors made arena project possible

He thanked all of the donors who put time into the project, roughly 150. He said the senior fair board is made up of 27 members who are volunteers. The livestock committee has 38 members who are volunteers and both committees played a big role in getting everyone to this point.

"With the (Richland County) commissioners' help we were able to get where we needed to be," Dick said.

Commissioners in February approved the allocation of up to $200,000 from the county’s capital funds.

Plans call for the facility to be built in front of the current show arena, taking space from the midway but maintaining the roundabout and keeping the current arena, which is used for winter storage.

Dick said the new arena would be built with its front entrance about 30 feet in front of the current arena on the north side of the fairgrounds.

