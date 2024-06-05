Ground black pepper sold nationwide recalled for possible salmonella risk, FDA says

A Dearborn, Michigan food company is recalling some of its ground black pepper because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

UBC Food Distributors of Dearborn, Mich., is recalling 7-ounce containers of Baraka Ground Black Pepper distributed nationwide at retail, the Food and Drug Administration said in an alert Monday.

The company was notified of the potential for salmonella contamination by Michigan state officials after the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets got a positive test result from a routine state surveillance sample, the FDA said.

Infection from the bacteria salmonella can lead to symptoms including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Severe infections – symptoms may include aches, headaches, elevated fever, lethargy, rashes, blood in the urine or stool – can lead to hospitalization and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the product, the FDA said. UBC stopped production of the product while the FDA and company continued its investigation into the contamination source.

Recalled black pepper for potential salmonella risk

The black pepper sold under the Baraka brand name comes in 7-ounce clear plastic containers with the expiration date of January 2026 on the back of the label. Its UPC code: 8 22514 26626 6.

Consumers who have purchased the product can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions may contact UBC Food Distributors at 313-846-8117, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

