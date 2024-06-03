Ground black pepper recalled nationwide over possible salmonella contamination

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people to check their cabinets for black pepper which could contain a dangerous organism.

The FDA announced on Monday, June 3 that UBC Food Distributors, based out of Michigan, is recalling its “Ground Black Pepper” product under the Baraka brand name as it may be contaminated with salmonella. The products were sold in seven ounce containers with a UPC code of 8 22514 26626 6.

Salmonella can cause serious and even deadly infections in people, especially those who are young, frail or elderly and those who have weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected by salmonella may display symptoms of nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and fever. On rare occasions, salmonella can spread into the bloodstream and cause severe arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

USPS pushes for ‘jumbo mailbox’ changes nationwide

The FDA said the recalled black pepper was sold in retail stores nationwide. Each black pepper product bears an expiration date of January 2025 on the back of the label. No illnesses have been reported yet in connection to this recall.





The issue was first noticed after a routine surveillance sample collected in New York revealed a positive test for salmonella in some of the black pepper products. Further production of the pepper is being suspended while an investigation takes place.

The FDA said if you purchased any of the recalled products, you are urged to return it for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can call the producer at 313-846-8117 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

How many ‘laser strikes’ on planes are reported in Kansas each year?

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.