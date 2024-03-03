Groton police: Taser deployed on wanted New London man

Mar. 2—A Groton Town police officer on Thursday deployed a Taser on a New London man wanted on an active arrest warrant, police said.

At approximately 3:53 p.m., a Groton officer patrolling the area of 425 Bridge St. identified Xavier Goode-Sutton, 33, of 242 Nautilus Drive, New London, as an individual wanted for on a violation of probation charge.

Police said Goode-Sutton refused to comply with the officer's orders and resisted arrest. The officer deployed his Taser, subduing Goode-Sutton, police said. Goode-Sutton was transferred to L+M Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released into police custody.

Police said a female accompanying Goode-Sutton, Alisa Vancedarfield, 31, of 70 Anthony Place, New London, interfered at the scene. Police said Goode-Sutton and Vancedarfield were both found with drug paraphernalia.

Goode-Sutton was charged with violation of probation, interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on combined bonds of $65,000 and is due to appear Monday in New London's G.A. Court.

Vancedarfield was charged with interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $5,000 bond pending her Monday arraignment in New London.