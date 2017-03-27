The Gross Reason You Need to Deep Clean Your Dishwasher Once a Year

From Woman's Day

At least once a year, you should cleanse and revive your dishwashing machine with a thorough cleaning to get rid of icky grime, build-up, and mold. Use these steps and homemade cleaning solution from Michael Dimopoulos, a Thumbtack House Cleaner and the founder of Lazy Susans Cleaning, to give your dishwasher a deep cleaning.

First, remove dishes, the filter, and any other solids from the dishwasher. Wipe down and clean the filter. In a spray bottle, combine vinegar, water, and 10 drops of citrus oil to make the necessary cleaning solution. The mixture should be about 70 percent white vinegar and 30 percent water. Spray the entire dishwasher with the vinegar solution making sure you cover all the trays, compartments, moveable parts, and walls inside. Let this mixture sit for 15 minutes, and then wash using a hot cycle. 4. Once the cycle has finished, cover the bottom of the dishwasher with a generous amount of baking soda and let this sit overnight. In the morning, wash it again on a hot cycle.

If your dishwasher is in need of even more TLC or you notice mold, use hydrogen peroxide to spray down and clean the appliance.

