A new grocery store may be coming to this fast-growing area in far north Fort Worth

A new shopping center with a grocery store could be coming to a rapidly developing area of Fort Worth just northwest of Haslet.

An application for a zoning change to allow a shopping center with the grocery and its gas station was filed with the city on June 3.

The 20-acre site is closest to the Madera and Sendera Ranch communities of high-end new homes, at the corner of Sendera Ranch Boulevard and Rancho Canyon Way, near the Wise-Denton county line. The zoning change would need to be approved by Fort Worth’s zoning commission and city council before the project could move forward.

It is unclear which grocery chain would anchor the shopping center. The zoning applicant did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the area is devoid of any grocery stores for miles. The closest is a Walmart Supercenter along U.S. 287.

A Lowe’s Home Improvement could be opening in the area as well. Lowe’s applied for a permit for a drainage study on land near Avondale Haslet Road in January.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Jury finds son guilty of murder in father’s killing, rejects capital murder

→ BNSF Railway sues North Texas city for blocking industrial facility

→ Father, son killed in double homicide at Fort Worth home

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

Residents have pushed for more retailers, as new subdivisions have attracted thousands of people to the once-rural area. In 2022, the council approved a zoning change allowing plans for the construction of 2,000 new homes near Bonds Ranch and Morris Dido Newark Roads.

Some community members have fought plans for additional housing developments, due to already unmanageable traffic in neighborhoods.