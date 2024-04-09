Grocery shopper buys lottery ticket and thinks he won $1,000. It’s actually much more

While Manuel Lopez was on a grocery run at a California store, he decided to pick up a lottery ticket, too.

At first, when Lopez scratched his $10 Ice Cool ticket, which he bought at a Manteca Save Mart, he thought he had won $1,000, California Lottery officials said in an April 4 news release.

“Then I realized it was a lot more than that,” Lopez told lottery officials.

He won $1 million, the game’s top prize, according to lottery officials.

“I got excited, a little shaking but nothing crazy,” Lopez said. “It felt really good.”

Lopez was among four others in the state who also recently won six-figure prizes playing scratch-off games, lottery officials said.

Joan Hsia won $1 million from a Millionaire Maker ticket she bought in Northridge, while Tonya Powell also won $1 million playing an Xtreme Multiplier game from a Ridgecrest grocery store.

In Los Angeles, lottery officials said “Nina Smith won $1.2 million playing Decades of Dollars.”

Lastly, officials said Thuy Ho won $2 million playing an Instant Prize Crossword game on a ticket he picked up at a San Jose liquor store.

Manteca is about a 60-mile drive south from Sacramento.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Powerball player hits $1.33 billion jackpot. Where was ‘unprecedented’ ticket sold?

Mom unsure if she ‘could contain her excitement’ sends husband to check Powerball win

Dad has tradition of giving son lottery tickets. Then son called with ‘great news’