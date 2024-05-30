Grimes will soon have a new outdoor amphitheater right by its library. What we know:

Grimes is building an outdoor amphitheater next to its new library.

The city announced Wednesday in a news release that construction on the project, recently approved by the Grimes City Council, will start this summer. The amphitheater east of the library will seat up to 100 people and a boardwalk behind it will curve out over the neighboring detention pond.

“It’s really exciting to think about all the different programming we can offer in this new space,” library director Cheryl Heid said in the release.

A rendering shows the plans for an amphitheater to be built next to Grimes' new public library.

The library and city parks and recreation department will use the amphitheater for programming including youth science, technology, engineering and math education, story times, small live music events and fishing.

"Our new building has enabled us to serve our community in so many new ways. This amphitheater will be the perfect piece to complete the puzzle," Heid said.

Grimes' new library opened at the end of January at the corner of North James Street and Northeast Beaverbrooke Boulevard. The new library has almost 3 ½ times the space as the previous one.

The new library cost approximately $12 million and was mainly paid for with local sales tax funds and donations.

A photo from late December 2023 shows part of the book collection in Grimes' new public library, which opened in January.

Grimes spokesperson Whitney Tucker said the amphitheater will cost $584,000 and will be paid for with donations, grants, and Local Option Sales & Service Tax funds.

Tucker added that the amphitheater should be completed in the fall or winter.

Phillip Sitter covers the western suburbs for the Des Moines Register. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Grimes Public Library will soon have an outdoor amphitheater