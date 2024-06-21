Grimes, Altoona could grow again with proposed annexations. See where:

Grimes and Altoona are poised to expand their borders once again.

Altoona has set a public hearing in July for a proposal to annex 40 acres into its city borders south of E.W. Skinner Parkway.

And a proposal is on the table for Grimes to further its reach into Dallas County with nearly 400 new acres around Southwest 19th Street/250th Street near Oak View School.

The property owners in the two proposals have agreed to be annexed, according to city documents.

City officials must sign off on an annexation approval before a proposal later goes to the state City Development Board for approval.

Grimes could grow near Urbandale for housing, commercial development

In May, the Grimes City Council approved a proposal to annex 377 acres across 16 properties into the city, which would fill space in between Grimes and Urbandale while growing the city's presence in Dallas County.

The properties are north of Southwest 19th Street/250th Street, with 156th Street running through the middle, and west of Oak View School in the Dallas Center-Grimes school district.

A proposed annexation in Grimes could add nearly 400 acres to the city in Dallas County near Urbandale.

The area is undeveloped. The mix of property owners includes development firm Hope K. Farms, developer LeMar Koethe and the Catholic Foundation of Southwest Iowa, according to city and county records.

The area will likely see future residential and commercial development, a city news release said.

The state's City Development Board is expected to consider the proposal at its July meeting.

Altoona could add 40 acres on the south side

The Altoona City Council set a public hearing to add 40 acres to the city off the Brook Ridge subdivision and west of Clay Elementary School.

The block is in between Edwin W. Skinner Parkway and Northeast 27th Avenue/36th Street Southwest on Altoona's south side.

The property is undeveloped and owned by Brook Ridge LC, according to county records. The area is outlined for possible low-density residential development, according to city planning documents.

The public hearing for the proposed annexation is scheduled for July 15.

