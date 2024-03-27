A grim search in Baltimore

Recovery efforts continue after six people went missing in the Baltimore bridge catastrophe. A look at who's investing in Donald Trump's Truth Social stock. And egg prices are hopping this Easter.

Baltimore bridge recovery effort presses on

Authorities were searching Wednesday for the bodies of several construction workers who were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when it was hit by a cargo ship and collapsed into the Patapsco River.

What happened? The Dali, a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, lost power early Tuesday before colliding with a support column of the bridge, the second-longest continuous truss bridge span in the world, officials said. Though a "mayday" gave authorities on the ground time to halt traffic, eight construction workers on the bridge plunged into the river when the ship struck.

Rescue efforts: Two people were rescued on Tuesday before officials called off a massive search overnight because of a strong current and low visibility. The six missing workers were presumed dead based on the temperature of the water and the amount of time that had elapsed. The recovery efforts resumed on Wednesday.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, collapsed on Tuesday in Baltimore.

Trump sells, but who's buying?

More than two years after announcing the merger that would take it public, Trump Media – the parent company to Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social – hit the stock market Tuesday under the ticker DJT. Investors went wild.

Who's buying? The stock was bolstered by Trump supporters and mom-and-pop investors looking to make a quick buck on the soaring price. But no matter the incentives for buying in, experts have warned about risks associated with these volatile bets – sometimes known as "meme stocks" – and expect a tumultuous journey for Trump Media.

In the Bible business: Trump, Lee Greenwood collab for 'God Bless the USA Bible.'

Eggflation is back 🥚

Most Americans wait until the Holy Week to shop for Easter, but no matter how long you wait this year, eggs aren’t likely to go on sale for much less than they are now.

Let's crack it open: A dozen eggs cost around $3, on average, according to Federal Reserve data. That’s down from January 2023’s record $4.82, but still more than double the $1.45 average cost before the pandemic in February 2020. Will the prices be enough to dissuade people from dyeing a lot of eggs? 🐣 We break it down.

A dark year after a deadly rampage

“In the darkest of days, we have to look for the light,” said Covenant School first grade teacher Kellie Reifenberger, wiping away tears as she reflected on a year of trauma and healing. Wednesday marks one year since a mass shooter, armed with two rifles and a handgun, killed six people at the Nashville Christian elementary school. In a building riddled with bullet holes and traumatic memories, Covenant staff scrambled to find a space where they could finish the school year and provide some version of a normal routine for students. Five miles east of Covenant’s hilltop campus, leaders at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ sprung into action and offered their building. 🔗 It was the church's biggest mission yet.

Kellie Reifenberger, teacher at Covenant School, works on her lesson plan before her day begins at her home in Nashville, Tenn., on March 6.

