Grim forecast for Texas schools is right out of the Gov. Greg Abbott playbook | Letters
Re: March 5 article, 'School districts face grim budget season"
Why is Greg Abbott bankrupting our public schools? As stated in the March 5 Statesman article “School Districts Face Grim Budget Season,” our public schools will face budget deficits. Money seems to be no problem for Abbott’s pet projects - Operation Lone Star and school vouchers, yet when it comes to educating our children and providing fair wages for our teachers, there is never any money.
Instead of playing “tough guy,” Abbott needs to reconsider his priorities and stop spending taxpayer dollars on projects that are not solving any problems.
Peggy Aschenbeck, Austin
A harsh ripple effect leads to a hike
in local taxes, all according to plan
This is playing out just exactly as Greg Abbott planned. Make local school districts pick up the funding because the state failed again to enact legislation for proper funding. This in turn causes local taxes to be raised, which creates a backlash toward public education. All according to Abbott's plan to make public education suffer because he didn't get his way with taxpayer dollars for private education.
Over 70% of the voters don't want his proposal – this shows how out of step (Abbott) is with public opinion on this topic. Any Texas public schoolteacher who voted for him needs to get out of the profession. You're delusional and not helping anybody.
Tip Giles, Austin
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Grim forecast for schools is right out of Abbott playbook | Letters