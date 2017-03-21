Grilling Gorsuch: The Legacy of Robert Bork

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

As the country watches the confirmation hearings of Judge Neil Gorsuch, we explore how the bitter hearings over Judge Robert Bork changed how nominees answer questions.

