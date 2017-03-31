New Grill Brands Want to Take Over Your Backyard

Weber and Char-Broil have been making grills for more than 60 years and dominate the market. That hasn't stopped newcomers from trying to win over grilling enthusiasts with innovative designs and evocative names. But is that enough to get them to ditch their brand loyalty? To find out, the grill experts at Consumer Reports tested seven new brands, along with a number of old standbys.

Among the dozens of new gas grills in our gas grill tests are models from such new brands as Even Embers, Smoke Hollow Vector, and Monument Grills, as well as other new names. We put them through our tests to see how they measure up to the top-scoring midsize Nexgrill 720-0830H, $355, from Home Depot, and our best big grill, the Kenmore 16156, $630.



You won't find the new brands in our survey results for brand reliability and consumer satisfaction because they're too new. But here, in alphabetical order, is a glimpse of each new brand and the models we tested.

3 Embers GAS7480AS

View photos

The Boltz Group's midsized 3 Embers GAS7480AS is $500 and sold at Home Depot. There are four main burners with a lifetime warranty. The igniter is rotary style, but we've found that electronic igniters are usually easier and more reliable than either rotary or push-button igniters. This grill costs more than its sibling, the Even Embers grill, below, but that doesn't guarantee better overall performance, as we discovered in our tests.

Bel Air 79000

View photos

With a design and paint job inspired by a 1950s Chevy Bel Air, the bright red Bel Air 79000 certainly makes a statement. (It also comes in vintage turquoise and cream.) But can it grill a steak? While it preheated like a champ, it struggled to keep an even temperature and the range was narrow.

Bull Outdoor Products made its name selling high-end stainless gas grills and outdoor kitchens. These midsized Bel Air grills are selling for $400 to $600 at Home Depot, Menards, Walmart, and independent retailers. The warranty for the burners, the most frequently replaced part, is 3 years. Better burners have warranties of 10 years or more.



Chef's Grill RT-24175-1

View photos