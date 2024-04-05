'Grifter' Lara Trump Ripped Over Desperate Plea For Cash From Poorest Supporters

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, delivered a new plea for cash from Trump supporters ― asking for money even from those who don’t have it right now.

“If you can’t afford a donation today, I ask that you would save it for a later date,” she pleaded in a new video posted online by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media. “But if you could donate even as much as $5 it will go a long way.”

RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump tells supporters who can’t afford a $5 donation “to save” up and donate later. pic.twitter.com/kXBsodEQUO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 4, 2024

Trump is part of a new leadership team at the RNC as the former president solidifies his control over the organization. The New York Times reported last month that a new shared fundraising agreement ensures that some of the money raised will go to the fund paying Trump’s substantial legal fees.

If his fundraising matches 2020, he could get as much as $32 million to pay for his lawyers and other expenses related to his four criminal cases, according to a HuffPost analysis.

Trump’s critics put her on blast over the new plea for money for a billionaire candidate:

Grifty grifters gonna grift while the griftin' is good. https://t.co/Zcn01brv2M — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 4, 2024

Billionaires asking people to save up $5 so they can pay for the billionaires fraud trial just doesn't sound very Christian to me. Well, Joel Osteen Christian, but not real Christian. https://t.co/CHKCW9QIdl — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) April 4, 2024

Lara Trump recently posted a picture out celebrating at an expensive sushi restaurant. We’re talking likely $100/plate for a party over 5.



But sure, save up that $5, MAGA supporters. The Trumps need it. pic.twitter.com/Jrk0MvFVwY — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 4, 2024

Lara Trump is begging folks for their last $5 for #TrumpTheDictator’s legal bills.



If people don’t have it, then they should save up.



Gross.pic.twitter.com/BAqiUEwYPD — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 5, 2024

Why does a self-proclaimed billionaire need money from poor people?



It's all about the grift. #GOPGriftershttps://t.co/bx4yU0bN52 — Juror Number 12 -- He's G U I L T Y! 🔱 🏴☠️ (@ResistAmerica) April 4, 2024

Imagine the level of sociopath you have to do this with a smile while your fraudster father in law pretends to be a billionaire & lives in multiple gold leafed pimp palaces. https://t.co/BU8l8vFq6e — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) April 4, 2024

The Trump campaign has spent over $368,000 thus far,... on a "fashion consultant" for Melania Trump - even though she HASN'T APPEARED at a SINGLE CAMPAIGN EVENT.



That's a lot of money- so you Trump supporters living paycheck to paycheck,... are going to have to dig deeper. https://t.co/hzx3eHwBcK — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 4, 2024

"Tell your grandma to forgo her medications for a few months & fork over the cash. It's expensive trying to keep my father-in-law out of prison." https://t.co/vvdlDyMPE8 — Tom Chapman 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@realTomChapman) April 5, 2024

These people have no idea!!



How much more money can the Trumps grift off Maga?



All it will be used for is paying his legal bills and lavish parties at Mar-a-lago! #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresidenthttps://t.co/V8h1fKabUH — Sunsun Girly (@sunsungirly) April 5, 2024

"Save up your money to give to us".



This should make it clear which political party works for the poor, and which political party expects the poor to work for it. https://t.co/Ns7cg4CMj2 — Jim Griffith (@JimGriffith_SV) April 4, 2024

Buddy can you spare a dime? https://t.co/ea3CCms2mN — Cap'nJack Democracy Defender (@CapnJack_1270) April 5, 2024

MAGA - Lara Trump asking if you cannot afford to donate today, please send $5 and donate later.



Begging, panicked, grifting 🙄 Did Trump just improve his net worth to $5 billion!!! He hates spending his money. pic.twitter.com/jYZncaVmnc — Native Texan (@santafelife) April 4, 2024

Hey Everybody! Lara Trump is asking those of you who can’t afford to send Donald Trump via the #RNC $5 today to please give up some necessities, like clothes or food for your kids, dental care, etc and save up to send him your money later! #MAGA! #Trump2024! 🤡 https://t.co/Mkxi9696mn — DamonMast 🧢🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@DamonMast) April 4, 2024