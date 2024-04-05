'Grifter' Lara Trump Ripped Over Desperate Plea For Cash From Poorest Supporters

Ed Mazza
·4 min read
430
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, delivered a new plea for cash from Trump supporters ― asking for money even from those who don’t have it right now.

“If you can’t afford a donation today, I ask that you would save it for a later date,” she pleaded in a new video posted online by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media. “But if you could donate even as much as $5 it will go a long way.”

Trump is part of a new leadership team at the RNC as the former president solidifies his control over the organization. The New York Times reported last month that a new shared fundraising agreement ensures that some of the money raised will go to the fund paying Trump’s substantial legal fees.

If his fundraising matches 2020, he could get as much as $32 million to pay for his lawyers and other expenses related to his four criminal cases, according to a HuffPost analysis.

Trump’s critics put her on blast over the new plea for money for a billionaire candidate: