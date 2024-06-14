Griffith man faces 11 years for shooting woman’s new boyfriend

A Griffith man pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery for shooting a woman’s new boyfriend.

Aaron Belcher, 36, faces 11 years if a judge accepts the plea. He made a brief court appearance Friday.

His sentencing is July 12.

Multiple police agencies responded just before 2 p.m. Aug. 2 to the 1100 block of E. Highway 330 in unincorporated Griffith for a reported assault with a firearm.

They saw a woman screaming for help from a window. She said her ex-boyfriend, Belcher, took off in a red truck.

Officers found another man shot lying in front of a back housing unit, charges state. He was bleeding heavily, shot in the head and arm. He had a “bandage” wrapped around his head.

The woman told police Belcher lived with her and was angry after they broke up two weeks earlier. That day, he reportedly argued with the new boyfriend in the kitchen before the shooting.

“You’re not going to break up my family,” Belcher reportedly told the man.

The victim said Belcher maced him before opening fire. Police learned Belcher had been in a relationship with another woman for a few months.

