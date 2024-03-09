Griffins’ leading scorer called up to Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Griffins’ leading scorer is getting a shot in the NHL.

The Detroit Red Wings called up right wing Jonatan Berggren on Saturday. Berggren played in two games with Detroit from Dec. 27 to 29, getting an assist. He also had goals in consecutive games from Dec. 11 to 12.

In the American Hockey League, he is on an active six-game point streak and leads the team in points, assists and goals through 43 appearances.

The Red Wings play the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Saturday.

