Griffin Heights double homicide is ruled as 'Stand Your Ground' case, no charges filed

The State Attorney's Office determined that the double homicide in January at the Griffin Heights Apartments is a Stand Your Ground case, and no charges will be filed at this time.

Karlik Glenn, 19, and Malachi Hodges, 16, were shot and killed the night of Jan. 17, according to a Tallahassee Police Department news release. Charges can still be brought if "new evidence is revealed," but at this time, current evidence determined the circumstances to be a situation of self-defense.

"An altercation occurred which resulted in the victim shooting Glenn and Hodges out of self-defense," TPD said in an news release update. "This case has been closed and no additional updates will be provided."

Crime scene tape was still visible at Griffin Heights Apartments on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, the day after two young men were gunned down at the complex on Basin Street.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex at 1010 Basin Street just after 10 p.m. to find the man and the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. TPD initially reported that preliminary findings indicated there was no threat to the public, it was an isolated incident and all parties involved were immediately identified.

The two were transported to the hospital where they later died, TPD said in an incident alert that night.

The young adults were some of the new year's first victims of gun violence in the capital city and county. Since the beginning of the year, 15 people have died and 28 people have been injured in 36 shootings, according to the Tallahassee Democrat's rolling analysis of gun violence.

Early Monday morning, the same apartment complex was rocked again after a woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting.

