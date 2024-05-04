Griffin brings 16 years of experience as Magistrate Court judge

May 4—Chris Griffin has served as a Whitfield County Magistrate Court judge since 2008, when he was elected as an associate judge. In 2019, the Superior Court judges named him to fill the unexpired term of chief magistrate Haynes Townsend, who had stepped down. Griffin was elected to a full, four-year term in 2020. Before joining the court, Griffin worked for 15 years in local law enforcement. He served on the Varnell and Tunnel Hill police departments and was working with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office as a deputy before stepping down to run in 2008. He faces Julia Nguyen-Goulart in a May 21 nonpartisan race.

Dalton Daily Citizen: Why are you seeking office?

Griffin: I am seeking reelection for chief magistrate judge to continue to serve this county. I love public service. and to ensure all people are treated fairly that come before or utilize the Magistrate Court.

DDC: What makes you the most qualified candidate?

Griffin: I have 16 years of hands-on experience in the Magistrate Court, the last six years as the chief magistrate judge, a role in which I oversee the whole court and its operations.

DDC: What will be your top three priorities if elected?

Griffin: 1) To ensure all people are treated fairly. 2) To continue to improve and offer online services. 3) To ensure that all functions of the court run smoothly and efficiently.

DDC: What are your views regarding government transparency?

Griffin: I believe the government should be transparent.

DDC: In just a few words, what else would you like to tell the community about your background, experience, education, qualifications or why a voter should vote for you?

Griffin: I was born and raised in Whitfield County. I attended Whitfield County public schools and graduated Northwest Whitfield High School in 1989. In 1993 I started a career in law enforcement that spanned 15 years. In 2008, I was elected to Magistrate Court as a magistrate judge. In 2019, I was appointed as chief magistrate judge after Haynes Townsend retired. In 2020, I ran unopposed and was elected to the position of chief magistrate judge. During this time, I have kept all of my training current. I have served on the Magistrate Court Council as a District 7 representative. I love serving this county and the Magistrate Court. I believe in fairness for all people who utilize the court. I would appreciate your vote and support to keep the Magistrate Court on the right track.