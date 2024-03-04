Grieving Portland mom ‘has to forgive’ accused killer of son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Theresa Fletcher said she spoke with her son, David Bentley, a day before he was killed by a car in what Portland police say may be an intentional act.

Now, she said she feels like she’s living in a nightmare.

“He’s a very good son, he was my best friend,” Fletcher told KOIN 6 News. “I don’t have any friends left. My best friend’s been taken from me.”

A cyclist died after a crash where shots were fired in Southeast Portland on Feb. 25, 2024 (KOIN)

The crash around 3 a.m. February 25 happened near SE Belmont and MLK Jr. Boulevard. When police got there they found Bentley next to his bike. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital but he later died from his injuries.

A Portland police affidavit states multiple witnesses saw the suspect, Shane McKeever, argue with the people living at a homeless camp at that spot. One witness told police his friend heard McKeever threaten to run over the camp.

One of Bentley’s friends told police he was talking to him at the camp and said the vehicle McKeever was driving hit his friend at 40-50 miles per hour, and didn’t stop after dragging Bentley and running over his belongings.

Then, the friend said, McKeever did a 180-degree turn and tried to also run them over but they managed to jump out of the way.

“I don’t know what his motive was and why he had to take it out on David,” Fletcher said. “I don’t understand.”

Investigators believe someone fired shots at the sedan, but police have not yet found the shooter. They also said they didn’t find anyone who was shot.

She wants everyone to know how much her son will be missed.

“He was very loving, very kind, outgoing, sharing honest, helpful, always helping people constantly, very good natured,” she said.

Shane McKeever, right, during his first Multnomah County appearance for manslaughter, February 27, 2024 (KOIN)

She hopes the City of Portland will be able to fix that area so another family doesn’t suffer the same tragedy she’s going through.

McKeever pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving charges. He was previously convicted of fourth-degree domestic violence assault in Linn County and domestic violence menacing in Marion County.

Fletcher said she “has to forgive him” and hopes McKeever will learn to forgive himself.

