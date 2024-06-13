Grieving mom faces future after final sentencing in son's murder

Court was often traumatic for Nikki Siplin, with the hours of testimony about the murder of her son, the uncertainty whether there was any remorse from the killers, the acceptance that the clock could never be turned back to the days when she and her son were together.

On Thursday, the final of the three murderers was sentenced and Siplin realized that court, while painful, had also been a way to occupy her time after the loss of her son, Ricky Collinge.

"This has been almost the last two years of my life, going through this immediately after losing my son. It's kind of weird that it's over," Siplin said after 22-year-old Raheim Robinson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Collinge, an aspiring musician, was 19 when he and MyJel Rand, 25, were fatally shot on North Clinton Avenue on June 20, 2022. Convicted of the killings were Robinson, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Kelvin Vickers Jr.

Vickers was also convicted of the June 21, 2022, murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and the shooting of Officer Sino Seng, who survived. The two officers were working surveillance in an undercover van, a detail initiated because of escalating violence. They were ambushed by Vickers.

Richard Collinge with his mother, Lushone "Nikki" Siplin.

Vickers is also serving life without parole. Fulwiley, who pleaded guilty to the Collinge and Rand murders, is serving a sentence of 30 years to life.

Siplin said she thought Fulwiley, with his guilty plea, was the only one to take responsibility for the murders. Robinson was convicted at trial.

Killer in NY court: 'The smirks and the smiles on his face'

During Siplin's statement in court Thursday, which she directed at Robinson, she said she felt as if he were defiantly grinning at her in response.

"I started becoming angrier because of the smirks and the smiles on his face, like it was a game," she said.

Lynn Mazurkiewicz embraces Nikki Siplin. Lynn’s husband Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Nikki’s son Richard Collinge were murdered by Kelvin Vickers who was convicted on all counts and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

During the trials, Siplin and Lynn Mazurkiewicz, the widow of Anthony Mazurkiewicz, developed a deep friendship. She was there with Siplin Thursday, as were many members of the Rochester police tactical unit, the division that Mazurkiewicz and Seng worked within.

"I'm so grateful for that," Siplin said.

The murders were the offspring of a turf war over marijuana trafficking.

"Today brings a final resolution to the murders of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand,” First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles said in a statement. “... Not one of these defendants considered the value of human life when they made the choice to murder Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, which led to events involving the murder of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the hands of Kelvin Vickers."

Siplin said the culmination of the court proceedings brings a sense of relief.

But it also brings a bit of emptiness, she said. "It's a weird feeling now that it's finally over. I don’t know what to do with myself."

— Gary Craig is a veteran reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle, covering courts and crime and more. You can reach Craig at gcraig@rocheste.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Grieving mom faces future after final sentencing in son's murder