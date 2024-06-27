Grieving family remembers woman killed in Tampa crash over the weekend: ‘She loved life’

TAMPA, Fla. - The family of a 28-year-old woman is now navigating their grief this week after she was killed in a Tampa crash over the weekend.

Emily Koutsoliontos may have been a New York native, but she lived like a Tampa Bay area local.

"She loved the job. She loved her new life in Florida. She loved her roommate, her apartment. She was just living life to the fullest down there," said Nick Koutsoliontos, Emily’s father.

Her parents Nick and Michele shared memories of their beloved daughter as they grieved with family and friends on Long Island.

"Oh, my goodness. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved life," said Michele Koutsoliontos, Emily’s mother.

Pictured: Emily Koutsoliontos.

On Saturday they were told what no parent wants to hear from police.

"They came in, and they said she was in a car accident, and I'm sorry for your loss," said Michele. "I just started shaking, and I was in shock, and it's not real. For me, this wasn't real. He lost it."

Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the crash investigation on Saturday. Emily was a passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light on North Dale Mabry Highway at Spruce Street. At 3:28 a.m., another driver ran into the back of the car, causing it to flip.

Emily was killed, and two others went to the hospital and are expected to be okay. A makeshift memorial formed in the days following the crash at the site.

"My niece, her cousin, her best friend is getting married in two months, and she was supposed to be the maid of honor. The bachelorette party was supposed to be this weekend in St. Petersburg," said Nick.

Court documents for a search warrant name the suspected driver who caused the crash as Terrence Marquis Jenkins. The warrant stated Jenkins showed signs of impairment and told officers he drank alcohol earlier in the night.

"Heartbreaking. It's a senseless, senseless accident that never should have happened," said Emily’s father.

Emily was one of three siblings, with an older brother and a younger sister. Her mom said she cherishes the time they spent together on Mother’s Day this year.

"I went flew down by myself, and she had everything planned. She took me out to dinner, when we got there, they had a wine and cheese board, and I went to the beach. It was the best times. I've the first time, pretty much. That was the one on one."

Her bright smile, a devastating loss her family said, is now frozen in time in memories.

Emily’s parents said they are getting a lot of support from family and friends. Her wake is Thursday, and the funeral is on Friday in New York.

As for the suspect, court documents said Jenkins could be charged with DUI manslaughter. Tampa police said they’re waiting for the toxicology results before any potential charges are filed.

