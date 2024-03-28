Gridley man kills mother, police say

Mar. 27—The Butte County Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year-old Hugo Cardenas of Gridley for the murder of his mother, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded on Monday night to a residence in the 300 block of Obermeyer Avenue in Gridley to assist with a medical call that officials said was determined to be suspicious. Once at the residence, deputies located a "crime scene" and the deceased victim, 55-year-old Veronica Avalosdecardenas of Gridley — Cardenas' mother.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home and with assistance from the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services, detectives were able to process the alleged crime scene for evidence, officials said. Through that investigation, detectives allegedly found evidence to suggest that Avalosdecardenas was "physically assaulted and murdered" by Cardenas, her son.

"Detectives determined Cardenas left the residence in a vehicle after the murder," the sheriff's office said.

Later Monday night, the Stockton Police Department arrested Cardenas, officials said.

"Detectives traveled to Stockton and located additional evidence giving them cause to believe Cardenas murdered Avalosdecardenas," the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Cardenas was arrested for an "open count of murder" and was booked into Butte County Jail. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Butte County Sheriff's Office Felony Investigations Unit at 530-538-7671.