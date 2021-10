Motley Fool

When even the White House no longer sugarcoats the supply chain crisis and warns "there will be things that people can't get" for Christmas, you know the situation is going from bad to worse. The congestion and bottlenecks at the busiest ports are so severe that some of the biggest retailers are chartering their own ships to bring in their merchandise from overseas, despite pricing for charters being at record levels. Most of the retailers are reserving ships for relatively short periods, seemingly just trying to get through the Christmas season, but Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) seems to think the problem may be much worse, as it has entered into shipping contracts until 2024.