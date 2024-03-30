Gresham teen arrested, accused of murdering father with gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham teenager was arrested and accused of murdering his father with a gun.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers responded on Tuesday at a house in the 600 block of Southwest Linneman Court on reports of a shooting and found a man dead from a gunshot wound, 46-year-old Joshua Heinrich.

Heinrich’s son, 19-year-old Myles Menafee, was detained at the time. He’s now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

